Image copyright Getty Images

Ahead of di Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool on Thursday, captain of Man City Vincent Kompany say dem still get everitin to play for.

Man City dey seven points behind Liverpool for table and da gap fit climb to ten points if dem lose di match.

Back to back defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City during di Christmas period don see Pep Guardiola and im boys dey play catch up to Liverpool.

But for Kompany, dis no be time to give up hope as im want im team not to "focus too much on points but instead make dem play to dia potential."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool go go ten points clear for table if dem beat Man City

Liverpool go fit go di season unbeaten?

Afta twenty league matches, nobody don fit beat Liverpool for Premier League and Manchester City go try see weda na dem fit be di first.

Trouble be say Liverpool dey unbeaten for dia last four competitive matches against City.

To make matters worst Man City don win only one of dia last eight meetings wit Liverpool across all competitions.

Image copyright Manchester City FC Image example Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany

Liverpool na di best team for di world?

For Pep Guardiola mind, Liverpool "na di best team in di world right now" as di two teams dey prepare to meet.

"Di match mean more than three points for us because na against team wey dey for first place, if we wan be number one, we need to win di game," na so Guardiola tok.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp no agree say na im club be di best right now, for am, na "normal game against Manchester City wey be di best team for di world" im team go play.

But e want im players "to dey brave and show plenty desire as dem dey usually play for di oda games."