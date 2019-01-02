Image copyright Getty Images

Scientists for University of California, Berkeley U.S. don find new wireless device, Artefact-free Neuromodulation Device (WAND) wey fit treat diseases like epilepsy and Parkinson.

Di scientist dem publish di study inside Nature Biomedical Engineering for America.

Dis wireless device wey dem just create fit hear and even ginger electric current for di brain.

Di device WAND, go just dey monitor, dey record evritin wey dey happen inside di pesin brain and e go sharp-sharp send electric signal if e notice anytin dey go wrong for di brain.

As di device dey do dis kain work, e fit prevent anyhow current inside di brain if di device see any sign of seizure.

Di scientists dey claim say WAND beat all di oda device wey dey cure sickness like epilepsy and Parkinson disease.