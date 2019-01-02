Kano Hisbah wan begin seize motor wey carry beer

Image copyright Getty Images

Kano State islamic police Hisbah say dem dey plan to begin seize any motor wey carry beer for di state.

Hisbah tok-tok pesin Yahaya Adamu tell BBC Pidgin say di bill to start to dey seize motor join beer dey with Kano Assembly and dem go start am as soon as dem pass am into law and Governor sign am.

"For now wetin di law tok na to seize and destroy di beers without taking action on di motor but we observe say di same motor go still go carry again so by the time we start total seizure I sure say many motor go dey fear to carry beer enter Kano."

One Lorry owner wey don enter Hisbah case before on top beer carrying yan say dis issue fit cause palava because no be every owner dey know wetin im motor dey carry.

Di man wey say make BBC no mention im name tok say e hand over im motor to somebody wey dey run am.

"I just receive call say dem don arrest my motor with beer inside, and to God who made me I no know say na wetin dem dey carry."

" So if you say you go start to seize motors when dia owners no support beer carrying but pipo wey dey work for am dey do am dat wan fit cause serious issues." Na so im tok.