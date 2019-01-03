Inside world of power bike racing for Nigeria, wey many pipo dey think say na man tin, na him BBC News Pidgin meet dis ogbonge woman Aisha "Flygirl" Vatsa wey be di fastest woman inside di 600cc category for di BT 2018 championships.

Aisha come 3rd for di final race wey happun for Benin, Edo state, Nigeria.

"For inside dis biking, no man, no woman" as Aisha tok and true-true nothing like woman or man category dey as dem dey struggle the tittle together.

Image example Flygirl as dem dey call her na Business woman, Farmer and professional racer, wey de race wit 24-7 racing team for Nigeria here.

Wen she tok about her about her bike, she say, 'yes biking dey dangerous but e dey teach pesin self-control and responsibility as you no fit get all dat power under your control make you still dey do anyhow.'

Amasike Emeleonye wey be di oga of 24-7 racing say, "I dey very proud of Aisha and she get mind no be small but wetin you expect from pesin wey train as pilot"

Image example Amasike of 24-7 racing, Flygirl oga

Her plan for 2019 na "we come out stronger, we come out badder" as she dey plan to be number one for her category and no be to just be di fastest woman.

Some oda award wey Aisha carry go house na The Rookie of the Year BT 2018 and The Fastest Female Award BT 2018

Story: Usifo Omozokpea & Dan Ikpoyi