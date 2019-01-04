Image copyright INEC Image example Amina Zakari

Opposition politicians begin cry foul Thursday night just afta dem hear say Amina Zakari don collect appointment as head of vote counting centre for Nigeria 2019 general election.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, di Chairmo of Nigeria main election office wey be Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC announce say madam Zakari go head di collation of dis Presidential election (wey go happun on 16 February), according to local tori.

Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Oby Ezekwesili wey be Presidential candidate of opposition ACPN, Omoyele Sowore wey be Presidential candidate of opposition AAC and many oda politicians condemn di appointment say Amina Zakari dey related to President Muhammadu Buhari.

INEC neva tok anytin ontop di mata but di big question na weda Amina Zakari dey related to Buhari?

Who be Amina Zakari?

Amina Bala Zakari, na pikin of former Emir of Kazaure inside Jigawa state for northwest Nigeria.

Her husband, Bala, wey don die come from Kazaure too. But Oga Buhari from Katsina state for northwest Nigeria.

58 year old Zakari, na former Acting Chairmo of INEC, wey take over from former Chairman, Attahiru Jega wen im tenure finish for 2015. Na she be di first woman to chair di commission, even if na just for di main time.

She be princess for Kazaure Emirate of Jigawa State and na for Kano northwest Nigeria she complete her primary school education. And na 23 June, 1960 na im dem born her, according to Google.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria na wia she obtain Bachelor of Science, Second Class Upper degree inside Pharmacy in 1980.

Na former president Goodluck Jonathan first appoint her as INEC National Electoral Commissioner before 2015 election.

She don become Senior Consultant/Chief Pharmacist wey dey work on PTF-funded health projects across Nigeria.

She once serve as Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2004 to 2007.

Amina Zakari don also become chairmo of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of INEC and chairmo of the INEC Planning Monitoring and Strategy Committee effective November 2014.

Di first time wey tok of Amina Zakari fit be Buhari sister (niece) land on July 27, 2015, wen local tori pipo Nigerian Tribune quote one supporter of then president Jonathan, Alhaji Tanko Yakassa.

But Yakassai clear di mata on September 8, 2015, inside anoda interview ontop local tori pipo Channels TV, wia him deny say Amina Zakari no get any blood relations with Buhari.

Im say some politic party dem manipulate wetin im tok.

How Nigeria politicians react to Amina Zakari new appointment

"By our own understanding, by appointing Mrs. Zakari to head di collation of dis Presidential election (wey go happun on February 16), Prof. Yakubu (di INEC Chairmo) don confam say im hand no clean and im don already bow to pressure by di President office and APC to open di way for oga Buhari to succeed himsef." - Kola Ologbondiyan wey PDP tok-tok pesin tell tori pipo.

