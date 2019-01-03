Image copyright ALEXIS HUGUET Image example Bizness don slow down for places like di tea plantation for Cameroon because of di Anglophone crisis

Six rubber plantation workers for Cameroon Development Company di tighten dia teeth with pain as gunmen cut off their fingers for morning, January 3.

Tori from Tiko na say deh bin di tap rubber inside farm wen some pipo with guns cut off dia fingers.

Just now deh six man pike dem dey for CDC cottage hospital for get treatment.

No bi de first taim weh deh cut off CDC workers dia fingers.

Separatists bin don warn de workers say if deh catch dem for plantation deh go cut off dia fingers but just now no group nova take responsibility for de action.

For seka Anglophone crisis, CDC don di fall as workers di fear for go farm. De company weh na second employer afta goment don loss plenti moni.

Franklin Njie, CDC bin tell BBC Pidgin say de company don loss FCFA 35 billion for seka de Anglophone crisis.

Dia production dis year for rubber, banana and palm oil don drop seriously e add.

No bi only CDC for Anglophone regions, credit unions weh deh di borrow moni for small farmers too don loss FCFA 64 billion.