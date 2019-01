Image copyright Nigerian Air Force HQ

Nigerian Air force say di five crew members wey dey inside di Mi-35M Helicopter wey disappear during battle with Boko Haram on Wednesday January 2 don die.

Di crew bin dey support di troop of 145 Battalion for Damasak, Borno state before dem crash.

According to di Airforce, di officers dem make di supreme sacrifice ontop dia service to di Fatherland and both di Airforce, and di whole kontri owe dem big time.

Di Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar don condole wit di families wey losss dia loved ones, im also carry condolence message from Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari go Maiduguri give Air Task Force personnel wey join for Operation Lafiya Dole

According to di Airforce di pipo wey die na:

Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob, Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas, Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Adamu Nura and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael.

Air Force bin confam for statement say di helicopter lost around 10.30pm on Wednesday.