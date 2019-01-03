Ghana youth attack church wey predict say National Chief Imam go die for 2019

Image copyright Facebook/Issac Onwusu Bempah

Unidentified youth for Ghana wey people dey suspect say be Muslims attack church of one prophet who predict say dis year, di National Chief Imam go fit die.

Dem bring down di sign board of di church, wen dem enter di premises dey break windows, destroy di security post, window glasses, church keyboard plus clubs, stones den machetes, yestee.

Di youth bore say Prophet Owusu Bempah during di 31st December, 2018 watch night service reveal some 18 prophecies which dey include say "national Islamic funeral dey road top which go be funeral of a Vice President of a sitting president den a Chief Imam."

Di youth give di prophet 24 hours make e enta social media den apologise for en predictions else dem go deal plus am.

National Chief Imam don tok Muslim youth make dem forgive di prophet over en death predictions en make, im tok di youth say make dem no attack di prophet sake make peace prevail.