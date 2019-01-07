Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gabon minister of communications tell BBC News say dem don arrest four soldiers wey take ova radio by 4:30am to announce say, dem wan overthrow Bongo, and say make kontri youth support dem - but di support no come.

Ogas for Gabon don arrest di rebel soldier wey lead Monday failed coup and kill two of im commandos.

Who know weda na anoda tin we go dey tok now, if to say di pipo wey wan use coup comot Gabon President Ali Bongo for power succeed.

Records show say Africa na one di continents wit plenti coup or military take-over wey nearly happun.

Make we look at three of di ones wey resemble dis Gabon own.

Equatorial Guinea, 2004

On 7 March, 2004, Zimbabwe authorities announce say dem don seize one cargo plane and arrest 64 mercenary soldiers for Harare Airport.

For court/detention gbege wey last 1 year and even implicate Mark Thatcher, di pikin of Margaret Thatcher (UK first female Prime Minister), tori later comot say di men wey come from South Africa bin dey wait for big weapons like rocker launcher and AK47 wey dem go load inside plane carri go Equatorial Guinea.

Simon Mann from Britain (second man from left), di leader of di 70 soldiers dem arrest for Harare airport

Dia plan? To go use force comot President Teodoro Obiang for power in di oil-rich Equatorial Guinea.

As e happun, na coup Obiang imsef take comot im own Uncle for power in 1979 and im don dey rule since dat time.

Democratic Republic of Congo, 2011

Joseph Kabila presidency for DR Congo start for 2001 afta dem killim papa, President Laurent Kabila.

Ten years later, some pipo decide say Joseph Kabila reign don do, and na coup dem go take comot am.

But dia coup waka end for di first gate on di road to di presidential palace wen di goment tok tok pesin comot to announce say security forces don kill six armed men wey dey try enta Kabila house.

Kabila don say im go step down for 2019 for di winner of di 2018 presidential election.

Gambia, 2014

Like 12 men wit heavy weapon approach di State House for Banjul, di capital of Gambia wia president Yahya Jammeh dey live in di hope say dem go overthrow am with force and fire but wetin dey meet for dia go don surprise dem.

Jammeh say im get cure for asthma and HIV but BBC find out say some pipo bin don die from dis im herb 'treatment'

Immediately di men - many of dem wey bi citizens wey dey live for abroad - fire dia first shot, di kontri security force respond with heavy gunfire.

Two of di men die on di spot and authorities capture di remaining.

Tori be say Jammeh imsef no even dey di kontri during di attack as im don travel comot for meeting.

Like Obiang, na coup Jammeh bin take enta power for 1994, although im step down for 2017.

E be like di young soldiers bin wan take advantage say President Ali Bongo wey dey recover from stroke for Morocco, no go fit do anytin as im go still dey sleep for dat time.

Also, e fit be say some pipo don tire for Bongo and im papa Omar Bongo family wey togeda don rule di kontri for more dan 50 years

But as e be now, dem don join demsef wit group of oda coup failures for Africa.

Di west african kontri restrict internet access again on Monday afta dem arrest di coup leaders.