Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana Police re-arrest one suspected Nigerian wey break jail for Takoradi Central Police station after he escape under di watch of Police seven officers.

Police say after en escape dem follow intelligence den discover say he dey hide for some uncompleted building, so Thursday dawn like 1.00am wey dem arrest am again.

Takoradi Police PRO DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku tok BBC Pidgin Reporter for Ghana say in di last three months dem get reports of three people wey dem kidnap for Takoradi, sake of that dema eye make.

According DSP Olivia Adiku "di suspect reveal say he dey work plus another Nigerian who dem dey call John, dema victims dey stay for some location plus John for Accra."

Police say dem dey work on rescuing di victims wey dem kidnap to dema families, den finally make sure say dem prosecute di all di suspects wey be involved in di kidnappings.

Families of some victims wey dem kidnap say dem dey hope say police go find dema relations who kidnappers dey collect money from teee, but dem no dey release dem.