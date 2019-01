Cameroon woman star footballer, Gaelle Deborah Enganamoiut don launch academy weh e go helep train young girls dem for football for kontri, Rails Football Academy.

Na de first football academy weh e go focus na only for train girl pikin dem for kontri as all de academy na for boys.

"Ah go say na wit ma own moni ah go start plus support from sponsors. But for me de problem no bi moni, de problem na de training. Ah go give every tin for helep my young sistas for grow", Enganamouit weh na 2015 African Player of de Year tell BBC News Pidgin.

Dis pikin for railway as deh di call de quarter weh e grow, Enganamouit say e know say e fit do'am and e welcome any man weh e fit helep de academy train plenti future players for Cameroon.

Already e get support from Cameroon National Football Academy, ANAFOOT and Cameroon football federation for train de young girls dem.

For weti weh e motivate e for start football academy for woman pikin, "Ma motivation na wusai ah komot. All ma know say ah bi pikin for railway, and wuna know tins no bin easy for me. Na yi make ah say wit de opportunity weh ah get today, ah fit helep ma sistas".

E say na project weh e di komot na for yi hear and e go do evri tin good for make'am work.

Image example Enganamoiut tok say de academy for now go start for Yaoundé

De player for Analdsnes for Norway say e academy go bi different for seka say, deh go give everi tin for all de woman dem for de academy, professional coaches for helep dem dem learn.

Dis academy for now go start for Yaoundé and for future weh go take 18 pikin dem for each category and na three categories dey, U-8, U-13 and U-20.

"We go start for Yaounde, but de pipo weh deh dey for Southwest, South, West and all parts for Cameroon make wuna no worry we go kam", Enganamouit tok.

Just now deh go select pikin dem tomorrow and deh pikin dem go fit go school and den academy follow, give all equipment and train dem afta school.

But deh di look for future for get place build de academy for put all pikin dem make deh di go school and train for de same taim.

Before now, dis striker start e foundation, 'Fondation des Enfants des Rails', for 2016 and everi year e di organise football competition for young girls dem.