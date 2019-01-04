Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority say all planes wey dey fly for di kontri dey kampe

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) don assure air travellers say evri air plane wey dey fly for di kontri airspace dey save because if e no dey kampe, e no go dey for sky.

Di General Manager Public Relations for NCAA, Sam Adurogboye tok dis one afta one Azman Airline plane wey dey travel from Lagos-Port Harcourt do emergency landing for Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa sake of palava wit one of dia engine.

Oga Adurogboye tell BBC Pidgin say whatever happun to dat airline, dem go look into am.

"Every incident wey happun to any flight we normally dey look into am and analyse am accordingly."

"Di airline engineer need to come to NCAA to tok wetin go wrong and we go torchlight di mata wella, do di necessary correction before we go allow dat particular plane to fly again."

Di Azman Airline plane wey do emergency landing bin dey travel from Lagos go Port Harcourt

Sake of dis, Mr Adurogboye come use dis opportunity take promise air travellers for di kontri say any airline/plane wey dem allow to fly dey save.

"Evri airline, everi aircraft dey save to be in di sky and if e no dey save e no go dey for di sky.

"And to assure di public, evri airplane wey take off, flight engineer must sign am to show say di plane dey air worthy and save to fly. Di engineer wey sign must also join dat flight as part of di crew."

Oga Adurogboye add say Nigeria na category one nation and dey among di best kontris wey dey follow di air safety rules all ova di world.

Still on wetin im tok im say Nigeria na air safety rated nation and di kontri dey sustain dis rating since 2010.