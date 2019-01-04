Image copyright Delphine Konda Image example Delphine Konda don train young girls dem for make menstrual beads using different colours.

Menstrual bangle or menstrual beads for villages for Cameroon di helep ngondere dem (young girls) avoid for stain demselves and de shame wen dat kana tin happen.

For one village for seaside town for Limbe, Manka, ngondere weh e bi 15 years old, tori say, "any taim weh ah bin get up for class, de class di just bust laugh, ah no understand, na afta weh some girl for ma class tell me for ma ear say ah don stain ma uniform.

"E bi bi laik make ground just open make ah enta, make ah disappear. Ah no go school again for some days, den some ma friend convince me for go back for school."

No bi only Manka don get dis kana experience, plenti ngondere dem for kontri especially for rural areas no know dia menstrual cycle, di stain dis uniform and get for go through dis public shame.

"Ma mami bin just tell me say if ah sleep with any man I go get belle, wen ah hala as ah see blood for de first taim. E give me pieces for use'am and e nova tell me any tin again ah no bin know for follow my cycle", Manka tok.

Image copyright Delphine Konda Image example Di red colour for di Menstrual bangle na for menstruation period, green na for free period and light pink for before and afta de period weh woman fit get belle weh deh di call'am ovulation.

For dia training for reproductive health and menstrual hygiene, Girls Excel, wan NGO for Cameroon di teach ngondere dem for make wrist beads for remind dem dia period.

Delphine Konda weh na coordinator for Girls Excel don train young girls dem for make menstrual beads using different colours.

E say red colour red na for menstruation period, green na for free period and light pink for before and afta de period weh woman fit get belle weh deh di call'am ovulation.

"We doctors and nurses dem weh we di work wit helep di helep for make de beads for match each pesin e menstrual cycle wen deh check laik e last four periods dem.

Konda say for plenti villages e bi common for see girls dem weh deh stain dia clothes, and deh no di laik for go school again even if na different tin for town.

"We get two categories for girls dem weh we di teach, 11-15 years, we di tell dem say de wrist beads na for helep dem know dis body and and how for avoid staining dia clothes. Also we di let dem know de kana signs weh deh go get for e match de colour for dia beads before and afta menstruation.

Image copyright Delphine Konda

For girls dem weh deh pass 15 years we di teach dem for practice safe sex, Konda tok.

"Just now ah di put ma pad wen ah follow my cycle beads and even if flow no dey ah di go washam. Ah no di get dat kana shame weh ah get'am before", Manka tell BBC News Pidgin.

Dis NGO, Girls Excel don train ngondere dem for make pad weh deh fit use'am many taims and don share laik 2000 pads for schools dem for Northwest and Southwest regions and Adamawa region.

Now so, de clubs weh deh create for teach dis age mates dem for schools dem for Northwest and Southwest don close for seka Anglophone crisis but Girls Excel di work with church dem and and go start work with moslem pipo for de two regions.