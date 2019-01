Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY

President Paul Biya of Cameroon don name new goment.

De new prime minister na Joseph Ndion Ngute weh e di replace Philemon Yang.

Pipo bin di wait new goment afta Biya win October 7 election for rule for anoda seven years afta e don make 36 for paws.

We go dey update una as di tori dey go.