Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Dino Melaye

Di latest for di Dino Melaye mata be say di senator don faint for police custody.

Di lawmaker wey dey represent Kogi west constituency unda (People's democratic Party) PDP bin surrender imsef to di police.

As e come dey comot na so im fall for ground before dem escourt am go police station; na so e come faint dey do like say e get asthma attack.

Some foto and video don dey circulate for social media onto di mata.

Image copyright Nigeria Police

Local tori pipo also dey share video of how di whole mata shele on to Dino fainting palava.

Di accuse on top di senator head be say im seriously wunjure one policeman wen im cari thugs go one checkpoint for Kogi State, but di senator deny di allegation.

BBC tori pesin wey follow see as officers arrest Melaye tok say dem dey carry am go SARS headquarters for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Before now di senator bin say di reason why e no go surrender himself to police be say dem go give am injection wey go kill am.

On Wednesday, January 2, di Senator enta Twitter tok say Police don bring different equipment wey dem go use break into im house.