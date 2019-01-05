Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nkem Owoh and Genevieve Nnaji play di role of uncle and niece for di feem

Lionheart wey be Africa first original feem wey Netflix produce don land.

Di feem wey be di first movie Nigeria actress Genevieve Nnaji dey direct, and act, don already dey get accolades for social media on top di release.

Lionheart follow one woman wey take ova compnay gbese afta her papa die with her uncle.

Dem premier di feem for di Toronto International Film Festival for Canada in September.

Social media dey jolly di feem sotay Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh, two actors wey don tey for di Nigeria movie industry and dey for di movie dey trend.

