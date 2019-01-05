Lionheart: Genevive Nnaji don dey collect accolades
- 5 January 2019
Lionheart wey be Africa first original feem wey Netflix produce don land.
Di feem wey be di first movie Nigeria actress Genevieve Nnaji dey direct, and act, don already dey get accolades for social media on top di release.
Lionheart follow one woman wey take ova compnay gbese afta her papa die with her uncle.
Dem premier di feem for di Toronto International Film Festival for Canada in September.
Social media dey jolly di feem sotay Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh, two actors wey don tey for di Nigeria movie industry and dey for di movie dey trend.
How long does it take to fix the subtitles on #LionHeart? Who put "Hausa" instead of "Igbo"? *sigh*— The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) January 5, 2019
I just saw the movie #LionHeart on Netflix, and I must say its the movie of the year. @GenevieveNnaji1 you did that.. I’m super proud of you. Y’all go see the movie, I promise you its dope.— Lina (@iam_lina1) January 4, 2019
“The biggest legacy I will leave for posterity is you. You are the pendulum of my life; if you stop swinging, then I’m...Posted by Walter Shakespearean Ude on Thursday, 3 January 2019
What I love about Lionheart is how natural it is... It didn't feel superficial or like they simply threw money at it to make it look good.— E S C A N O R (@the_kilson) January 5, 2019
They told a story & I felt it. It wasn't forced. Amazing really!#LionHeart
