Pant tiff-tiff for Nigeria suppose be attempted murder case - PPRO
One Public Relations Officer for Lagos, Nigeria tink say she get di solution to stop di tiff-tiff of pant for di kontri.
Dolapo Opeto Badmus tok on top social media say, "From now any pesin wey dey iff pant no suppose receive stealing accuse but attempted murder accuse".
- How 'yahoo-boy' try to kill im mama for money rituals
- Lil Kesh and Olamide 'Logo Benz' song dey promote yahoo-yahoo and blood money?
E don become wetin pipo dey tok about for social media plenti-plenti with advise like wen you wan troway old pant burn am so pesin no go fit use am.
Tori be say if pesin tiff your pant afta some time di owner of di pant go die as dem don use am to do money rituals.
But pipo don also call out Madam Dolapo on top wetin she tok. Dem say no be so law dey work at all.