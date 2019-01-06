Soundcity MVP Awards, how e take happen?

Image copyright INSTAGRAM/@BURNABOYGRAM Image example Burna Boy bin no dey di kontri to accept di award

Burna Boy na di biggest winner for di Soundcity MVP awards wey happun on Sunday.

E pack four awards for di night for Listners Choice , African Artiste of di Year, Song of di year and Best male MVP category dem.

Oda pipo wey win na Teni, Davido, Mr Eazi, Patoranking and plenti more pipo dem.

Plenti tins happun for di show sotey pipo carry di mata dem enta social media begin dey tok.

Teni win Best New Artiste

E no shock too many piipo say Teni get dis award even as she recieve plenti accolades for inside social media for di work wey she dey do.

Teni wey complete her university education for 2018 tok say she go dey put more eye for wetin she dey do inside music.

Chinko Ekun Ebuka (Able God) refix

Able God artiste, Chinko Ekun follow trend for social media afta e use Ebuka line take do im whole set.

From dancers wey wear agbada to who dey tok Ebuka instead of Able God.

You go remember say for 2018, Toke Makuinwa bin trend afta she mistake di Able God line of di song as Ebuka.

Niniola Performance

Plenti pipo begin dey compare di Apata sisters Niniola and Teni afta Niniola give one ogbonge performance for di show on Saturday.

For social media, pipo dey shout say Niniola no allow dem sleep well with di kain tins she use her music dey tok.

Mama Burna Boy

Mama Burna boy na anoda pesin wey trend afta di show on top how she take collect her pikin award.

According to am, Burna Boy no dey Nigeria come ask am make she help am collect dem.

For one of her speech she tok say make Burn Boy fans expect more madness dis year.

Jidenna don land for Naija again

Tori be say Jidenna na im close out di night with ogbonge performance.

But na wetin im wear come na iim make am trend wella. Pipo don already start to dey compare im cloth with Ebuka own.