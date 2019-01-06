Image copyright dino melaye/facebook Image example Oga Melaye surrender imsef give police afta dem tanda im domot for eight days

Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye don deny tori wey dey spread for social media say im dey among some federal lawmakers for di kontri wey bin do oga Presido Muhammadu Buhari boo as im dey read budget on December 19.

Oga Melaye wey dey for police hospital for Abuja deny di accuse inside statement wey im media pesin, Gideon Ayodele release.

Melaye say e no dey possible say im go be part of di oda lawmakers wey bin dey boo Buhari because im no attend di budget presentation event.

Di Senator still add say no be fear dey make am deny di accuse because na "cheap lie" and im dey challenge anybodi wey get proof make dem bring am come.

Na on Friday, 6 January di senator surrender imsef give police after dem tanda im Abuja domot for eight days.

E no too tey afta im surrender, na so oga Melaye faint wey make pipo rush am go police hospital for treatment.