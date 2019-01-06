Image copyright Getty Images Image example Victor Moses score penalty for Nigeria against Argentina for dat World Cup inside Russia

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) no wan loss hope to bring Victor Moses back to di Super Eagles, even as im don retire from international football.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick on Sunday say im wan go meet Victor Moses to discuss im international retirement.

"I don arrange to meet am and im agent for England. I believe di way Moses take leave di national team dey sudden and nobodi expect am," Pinnick tok.

"I want to speak to am and make am understand how important e dey to return. I go like make we get am back. We go see wetin go happun."

Victor Moses bin retire from international football for August last year so dat im go fit focus on im club career.

Di 28-year-old Chelsea winger play 37 times for im kontri, score 12 times since e start for 2012.

But e dey struggle to break enta inside di plans of manager Maurizio Sarri.

Moses na regular under before manager Antonio Conte, but dis season e don only make six appearances and just two for di Premier League wit one start.

Pinnick believe say di former Crystal Palace and Wigan player still get ogbonge role to play for di Super Eagles.

"Moses comes wit plenti-plenti experience and e don win di Nations Cup by playing ogbonge important role," Pinnick continue to dey tok.

"We get talented young squad but e can make ogbonge contribution as player wey get experience."

" Las, las e go be im decision , but even if e need to leave - then we need to honour am like wetin England do wit Wayne Rooney."

"I still believe e fit change im mind and continue to wear di national colours wit pride, dat na wetin i go dey hope for wen we meet."