Image copyright Daily Trust Image example Soljas close down di gate of Daily Trust Maiduguri regional office.

Armed soldiers on Sunday raid Daily Trust tori pipo head office for Abuja, Nigeria pack all dia office equipment comot and move everibodi out and lock up dia office for 20 POW Mafemi Crescent off Solomon Lar way, Utako district.

E happun afta soldiers go Daily trust regional office inside Maiduguri, Borno state, northeast Nigeria wia dem arrest di regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and one reporter, Ibrahim Sawab.

Daily Trust confam di tori to BBC News Pidgin.

Daily Trust na private newspaper for Nigeria wey many retired journalist come togeda to form. na since 1998 dem don dey in operation.

E no dey clear why military take dis action but one oga for Daily Trust say e fit get to do wit di lead story wey dem publish on Sunday concerning military operation inside North East.

Report say soljas also close down di gate of di Maiduguri regional office, afta dem arrest di two editorial staff wey dem see for di time of di raid.

Image copyright Daily Trust Image example Soljas close down di gate of Daily Trust Maiduguri regional office.

Daily Trust tori pesin tell BBC Pidgin say:

"Security agent wey include DSS, Police and military men by force demsef enta our building and arrest our regional editor-Uthman Abubakar plus one of our reporter, Ibrahim Sawab.

Afta dat dem pursue all di staff comot from di office plus including di security guard, and dem decide to lock and close down di Borno, Maiduguri office."

"And we dey try to reach out to di oga dem for di military to get dia reaction and to know wetin to do next but dem no greet tok to us"

"Just dis evening some minute ago dem invade our head office for Abuja. Dem by force all di staff to move go di ground floor and dem dey harass pipo dia because na by force dem use to enta di building"

" Wetin we dey suspect be say dis raid fit dey connected to di cover of our today story. We bin do one tory wey give detail of some of di military operations wey don happun for North East, especially wit di recent Boko Haram for North East."

"Because we hear say wen dem raid our Borno office, dem ask about one of our editor wey bin di pesin wey anchor dat story."

Dis no be di first time Daily Trust dey suffer dis kind of harassment, Military bin don first trouble dem during close to di 2015 election.

Dis tin wey happun to Daily Trust dey come just weeks afta di military dey rush suspend UNICEF on top di same Boko Haram mata but dem quick-quick make U-turn cancel di suspension.

Di Nigeria army neva tok why dem cari out dis latest action against Daily trust.