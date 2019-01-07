Military say dem don seize power for oil-rich Gabon, wia di leader Ali Bongo family don dey rule for 50 years.

President Ali Bongo wey dey sick, dey Morocco for treatment.

Soldiers for di west African kontri say dem launch coup "to restore democracy".

Dem take control of di national radio station for early mor-mor on Monday to read short statement wia dem announce "National Restoration Council".

Tanks and armed vehicles yapa for di streets of di capital Libreville.

President Ali Bongo take over power for 2009. Tori be say im suffer stroke for October and dey receive treatment for Morocco.

Oga Bongo bin try stop rumours about im bodi for New Year message wia im tok say im dey feel fine.

Soldiers say dem bin dey disappointed by di message, say im just wan "gree die remain for office."