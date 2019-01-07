Image copyright Magnus Abe/Tonye Cole Facebook Image example Magnus Abe and Tonye Cole dey drag APC govnorship ticket for di oil-rich Rivers State

One Federal High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, don draw ear give election bodi INEC, say make dem no recognise any candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC ) for di 2019 General elections for di state . Di court also cancel all nominations wey APC get for Rivers State as e concern di 2019 elections.

Di court make am clear say APC no go follow do govnorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections during di 2019 election for Rivers State.

Na Senator Magnus Abe bin carri case go court, say make dem declare am as di main candidate of di APC for di state govnorship election. But Justice Kolawole Omotosho for im judgment say APC fail to respect law.

Justice Omotosho say both di direct and indirect primaries of di Rivers State APC dey illegal as dem do dem even wen case bin dey di Rivers State High Court.

According to wetin di judge tok, APC do di indirect primaries despite say case dey before Justice Chinwendu Nwogu of di Rivers State High Court.

Im tok say di judgment of Justice Chinwendu Nwogu wey cancel di APC primaries for Rivers State still stand, as no appeal don scata am.

Di court say di names wey di Rotimi Amaechi faction and di National Working Committee of di APC send to INEC for di 2019 General elections dey illegal and make dem troway am.

Im say both di Senator Magnus Abe and di Amaechi factions no get leg to stand as per di Justice Chinwendu Nwogu ruling, so both of dem no suppose take part for di 2019 elections.