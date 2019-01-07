Image copyright Getty Images

Plenti reaction don follow how Nigeria army use force enta offices of Daily Trust Newspapers for di kontri to arrest dia staff.

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalist Chris Isiguzo say di union no happy how military dey take attack tori pipo for di kontri.

E say true true some journalist no dey remember to put interest of di nation first wen dem write dia tori, but dat one no suppose make army to dey attack dem.

"Wetin we don do na to first go release our colleagues wey dem arrest, later we go find how to follow army tok to make sure say dis kain tin no happun again" na so Isiguzo tok.

E say dem never give Daily Trust any sanction, but say e go good if journalists try to dey control some tori especially di one wey fit cause kasala for di kontri.

NUJ chairman for Lagos, Nigeria, Mr. Kazeem Akinreti say, "e no good make editors dey write tori wey concern military strategies".

Image copyright Getty Images

E say wen America go attack Osama Bin Laden, CNN protect national interest for dia tori, but for hia some journalist go dey write anyhow.

Akinreti say "Nigeria Guild of Editors suppose sanction editor of Daily Trust sake of say im no follow ethics of di job".

Meanwhile president of di Nigeria Guild of Editors Funke Egbemode say dia union still dey torchlight wetin happun before dem go put out statement.

However, she say army no do well for wetin dem do, say dem disobey di law.

Daily Trust do dia work for di whole matter but dem over do am, na so she tok.

Image copyright Getty Images

She say "E good if we dey work, make we remember say di military pipo get dia own families wey fit dey affected if we reveal dia strategies".

"Army suppose know say we be partners for di development of Nigeria, dem no get right to attack media especially now wey election don dey near" na so Egbemode tok.

Nigeria Army on Sunday use force enta offices of Daily Trust Newspaper for Maiduguri, Abuja, Kaduna and Lagos.

Dem arrest some of dia tori pipo plus carri dia computers come close dia offices.

Army later release statement say di tori pipo reveal army secret for tori wey dem write on Sunday.