Image example Chbuike Amaechi na di leader of APC for Rivers State and

Nigeria ruling APC party say dem still get oda ways to survive Monday court judgement against dem as e concern 2019 general election for Rivers State.

Justice Kolawole Omotosho of Federal High Court Port Harcourt declare say both di direct and indirect promises wey APC do for Rivers State, southern Nigeria dey illegal, null and void.

Chris Finebone wey be Publicity Secretary for All Progressives Congress (APC) inside Rivers State, tell BBC Pidgin say dis na di first time wey dem dey carry dis mata go court and di party fit still cari dis mata go upstairs for appeal inside Appeal and Supreme court.

"We still get oda angles wey we go use take look inside di mata. One angle na serious representation issue wey concern di lawyer wey go represent di party and wey court don declare say na impostor."

Di judge say na as dem hold di primaries wen case still dey for Rivers State High Court and di judgement wey Justice Chiwendu Nworgu give wey nullify all di primaries dem hold anoda court neva set am aside.

Justice Kolawole Omotosho judgement land on Monday afternoon afta im refuse to grant di request of Senator Magnus Abe wey cari dis mata go court togeda wit 43 odas say make di court declare dem di authentic candidates for APC for Rivers State.

Magnus Abe own for dis mata be say na him suppose be di authentic govnorship candidate for di March 2, 2019 Gubernatorial Election.

Justice Omotosho say Magnus Abe and im pipo, no show evidence say di direct primaries wey dem do na di APC National Working Committee na im monitor and supervise am. Court come rule say dem no go fit stand as APC Candidates for di 2019 general elections since High Court don already set aside all di primaries wey APC do.

Di court come give restraining order to Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to recognise any candidate of APC for di State for di 2019 General Elections unless anoda higher court of competent jurisdiction set aside dis ruling of di court.

Anoda Angle wey APC dey look

Di APC tok-tok pesin for Rivers state say anoda angle wey dem wan take look di mata be say APC dey kwesion weda di court get jurisdiction- dat na di power to torchligh mata wey concern party.

"We get authorities wey our lawyer don quote full ground wey support say di court no get power."

Mr Chris say dis two angles na strong pillar wey dis mata stand on and if dem sustain di argument plus come dey lucky for Supreme Court, na im be say dem go troway all di judgement wey rely on dat first judgement for di state high court.

Senator Magnus Abe

Senator Abe lawyer, Henry Bello explain give tori pipo say: "Now we go look di judgement and discuss wit our customer say we see thin line wey agree wit di decision of Supreme Court for case between PDP and Oranusi wey dey for Part 16/18 for Nigerian Weekly Law Report wia Supreme Court recognise primary elections wey State Working Committee of political party conduct.

Otherwise di court fir don pronounce today Magnus Abe and di odas as candidates for APC as dia own primaries na di State Working committee na im conduct am, no be di National Working Committee. We dey ready to appeal base on further instruction from our customer." Na so im tok.

Oga Chris explain say APC wey dey for states, na only branches e be, and notin like State APC.

As e be so, If pesin get case wit APC, im need to go headquarters wey dey for Lagos. Na dem go provide lawyer wey go represent di party and no be di state suppose bring di lawyer.

"As court don already dey tok say di lawyer no suppose represent di party, if di appeal reach up to supreme court and dem say di same tin, na im be say dem go troway everi judgement wey concern im representation."

Wetin concern PDP inside di mata

Peoples Democratic Party - PDP too put leg inside dis mata say as e be say e get sumtin to do wit di 2019 election.

Lawyer to PDP for Rivers State Dike Udenna say justice don dey served wit dis court judgement as na wetin dem believe all along say APC neva comply wit all di relevant electoral laws and pipo wey no comply wit di electoral laws no suppose participate for di election.

"Di court don chook eye for di mata, Consider evritin come agree say we dey right for our opinion say di APC no comply wit di electoral act so dem no dey eligible to participate for di 2019 general elections as e concern elective office for Rivers State. So na good day for rule of law, na good day for democracy."

Counsel to APC Emenike Ebete say dem go file di processes of Appeal as soon as dem get di judgement today or tomorrow.

INEC wey court give dis order inside Monday judgement neva yan wetin dem go do ontop di mata.

And as tins dey so, e no go come as surprise say by tomorrow dis mata go enta higher (Appeal or Supreme) court.

How dis case go affect di 2019 general election on February 16 and March 2, na im BBC News Pidgin go follow watch.