ASUU strike neva end even though Nigerian goment say dem don settle wit lecturers

Nigerian goment say dem don settle wit public university lecturers wey dey on strike, afta dem do meeting on Monday.

Minister of Labour Dr Chris Ngige, wey tell tori pipo say dem don reach agreement, confam say dem don release N15.4 billion to public universities. Im also add say President Buhari don approve N20 billion make dem use settle moni dem dey owe di lecturers from 2009 to 2012.

National president of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Biodun Ogunyemi, wey follow dey di meeting, say di National Executive Committee of di union go meet and decide on wetin federal goment offer dem. Im say na only afta di meeting dem go decide weda or not to end dia strike.

According to wetin im tok, e get some things wey remain to discuss, before dem go fit suspend dia strike wey don dey on since 4 November 2018.