Buhari hand over im campaign to Tinubu as e no fit face Nigerians - PDP

Kola Ologbondiyan wey be National Publicity Secretary of Nigeria main opposition People's Democratic Party, say President Muhammadu Buhari hand over im presidential campaign to im party leader sake of im no fit face im kontri pipo.

On Monday, wen Presido Buhari bin dey launch im Presidential Campaign Council, im say di national leader of di All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, na im go dey "fully in charge of di campaign."

PDP say dia position be say election na covenant between di politician and im pipo, so if any politician decide to send anoda pesin to do campaign on im behalf, e mean say no covenant dey between am and im pipo.

Wen im bin dey put oga Tinubu in charge, Presido Buhari say na to enable am face im work to dey govern Nigeria wella, no be say im go abandon am begin do campaign.

Image example Kola Ologbondiyan say, if Buhari meet Nigerians wetin im got ell dem say e achieve?

Oga Ologbondiyan say, Buhari tok na just cover up as im no fit face Nigerians.

"Buhari bin make plenty promise including to fight corruption, provide security plus improve economy. Instead na corrupt pipo full im goment, Boko Haram plus oda kill kill don move from north east reach even south west.

"Economy nko? Di kain poverty and hungry wey dey hammer Nigerians now, many of dem neva experience am before," im tok.

Di PDP tok-tok pesin add say Nigeria don reach conclusion say Buhari no go fit rescue dem.

As for di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Ologbondiyan say, im go travel to everi part of Nigeria to meet pipo and also to feel wetin dem dey meet.