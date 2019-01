Medical drones go take pictures of your naked wives - NDC Executive to Ghanaians

Image copyright JOSH EDELSON

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women's Organiser Hannah Bissiw, say government of Ghana en decision to start use medical drones take deliver bloods, drugs den essential medical supply go take pictures of women wey dey bath naked outside.

She explain say although government say di focus be blood supply, drones get camera so if dem fly over open bathrooms especially for rural areas dem fit take pictures of women wey dey bath.

"Dem get hidden cameras for di drones. I dey talk Nana Addo den Bawumia say someone fit sit computer en body den take pictures of women wey dey bath for villages," Hannah Bissiw reveal during en Eastern Regional tour.

BBC Pidgin hit di streets den talk plus some Ghanaians about how dem see di claims. Esther Owusu for Accra talk say "me I dey against government en plans to use drones, but dis woman en reasons as why we for reject am no dey make sense at all.

Another man, Solo Bonsu say: "As I hear di tin, I ask myself say why someone go like take pictures of women for bathroom saf, for me check like she just dey want deceive people for rural Ghana make dem bore government."

Director for Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare reveal say di claims by Hannah Bissiw be pure propaganda sake of di medical drones no get camera.