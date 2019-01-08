Public hospitals for Cameroon don notify President Biya say dey go strike

Image copyright STR

Unions for workers for public health sector for Cameroon don write for President Paul Biya say deh go stop work for number 21 day for January if goment no solve dia problems.

National Syndicate for Medical/Sanitary Personnel (SYNPEMS) and National Syndicate for Enterprises /Establishments of de Cameroon Health Sector (CAPSANTE), get a whole basket for weti di push dem for strike.

Deh say goment no apply law No.2017/080 for number 6 day for March weh e concern dia allowances for medical and paramedical staff as e den for labour code and oda laws for make dia work beta.

Also deh wan know situation for staff weh deh di do specialisation, age for go for retirement. Deh di vex say midwives dem di work for three years weh deh no get contract.

No bi all, dey say workers di lack for public health sector and deh no know why dey cut moni (FCFA 5000-7000) form workers for HGOPY, Gyaeneo-Obstetric hospital wen law no dey for justify dis kain cut.

For seka say de workers for public hospitals get frustrations, de kana way deh di work no fain as e di show for poor service for goment hospitals weh population di vex for, deh unions add.

Nga Onana Sylvain president for CAPSANTE tell BBC News Pidgin say goment fit solve all dia problem as just now deh don sign most of de laws but de only tin na say for ground, deh no di apply de law.

As president for SYNPEMS, Balla Balla say, na warning weh deh di give goment and if deh no do anytin work no go dey public hospitals.

Tok-tok pesin for Ministry of Public Health, Roger Mamoun tell BBC News Pidgin say union e work na for defend workers and na dia right for strike.

But e say just now deh new Minister, Manaouda Malachie just take office from Andre Mama Fouda. "E for fain make deh welcome yi, present dia problems and if solution no dey before deh tok about strike".