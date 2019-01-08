Image copyright Francois LOCHON Image example Jerry Rawlings use coup enta power for Ghana

Di coup attempt for Gabon na di first wey don happun dia since di 1960s.

On Monday morning, one small group of junior military sojas try to take control of di goment as dem say dem one "restore democracy".

But according to di goment, di situation now dey "under control" as dem don scata di plans of di sojas.

President of di kontri Ali Bongo presently dey Morocco wia im dey receive treatment, im family don rule Gabon since 1967.

But if it be say Africa no dey do coup again as before?

Wen e be say coup na coup?

Since di 1950s, na 204 coup d'etat (weda e dey successful or not) wey don happun for Africa according to one informate wey two US political scientists, Jonathan Powell and Clayton Thyne from di University of Central Florida and di University of Kentucky gada.

According to dia definition of coup, e dey illegal and na attempt by military or oda civilian officials inside di state to comot goment leaders.

However, before before, e no too clear wetin coup be and military leaders don deny say dem dey conduct am.

Take for example, Zimbabwe for 2017. Di military stage takeover to end Robert Mugabe 37-year rule. During dat time, one big oga for military, Maj Gen Sibusiso Moyo appear for TV to deny say no be military takeover.

"Coup leaders dey almost deny say dem do coup so e go loo like say di takeover dey legit," na so Powell talk.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo celebrate afta di Zimbabwe army intervene against President Mugabe for 2017

For Powell and Thyne, successful coup na di one wey last longer dan seven days.

For Africa, na 104 coup wey don fail and 100 don dey successful.

Sudan na im don get di most coup wit 14. Burkina Faso na dem don get do most successful ones, seven.

Military takeover dey reduce for Africa?

Africa don get high number of military takeovers, but dis particular way to force change don dey reduce.

Image copyright AFP

Between 1960-1999, na 39 to 42 coup dey happun every 10 years. Since den e don reduce. For di year 2000s na 22 coup happun and for di present decade di number na 16.

Powell say dis no dey surprising sake of di way African kontris bin no dey stable after dia independence.

Coup don happun for di oda parts of di world?

For di world, na 475 coup don happun.

So Africa don experience more coup dan anywhere else for di world.

Next na South America wey don see 95 attempted cup, of which 40 dey successful.

However, for di past 20 years, coup for South America don reduce. Di last coup wey happun dia na for Venezuela for 2002 against President Hugo Chavez wey fail.

Coup for Asia don also reduce.