Nigeria Labour Congress on Tuesday carri waka enta streets for some states across di kontri to protest di 30,000 naira minimum wage mata wey dem dey demand from goment.

Di protest na to make di presidency carri di recommendations of di minimum wage committee go National Assembly.

For Lagos, di members wey plenti well well start dia waka from Maryland area go Lagos state goment house Alausa, Ikeja.

Di protesters block di main entrance to di goment house say no bodi go enta or comot until govnor come ansa dem.

Image example Lagos NLC members protest go Lagos State goment house

Tokunbo Korodo wey be NLC vice chairman for Nigeria, na im lead di Lagos protest wit oda national and state leaders. Dem carri placards dey sing song dey tell goment to sign dia 30,000 naira minimum wage demand or dem go strike and dem no go follow do 2019 election.

Meanwhile, Kano NLC chairman Ado Munjibir tok say dem dey call on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly submit recommendation wey agree on N30,000 as minimum wage to National Assembly.

Di chairmo also add say dis protest na to also create awareness for workers to know di level wey dia struggle to ensure N30,000 dey at dis time.

"We dey call on President Buhari to quickly send di N30,000 recommendation to Assembly so dat dem go finish dia part make workers start to dey enjoy di new wage," im tok.

Oda Unions wey follow NLC to protest di demand include Nigeria Trade Union and students union.