Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many Nigeria students support di strike because dem believe goment true true no dey put eye for education like dem suppose

Olamide Tejuoso bin don dey expect make 2019 begin.

She bin dey expect to be fresh graduate wey go begin work for one media company as trainee. Di first step to make her dream come true to become writer afta she don do four years for University of Ibadan.

But instead make she happy, di communications student dey frustrated because of di ongoing strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Students for goment universities neva resume because of di nationwide strike till further notice of university lecturers dem.

Image copyright Nigerian Schools

Di union don accuse di goment say dem no do as dem promise for past agreements to develop higher school education eg. University.

Di protest na also ontop facilities wey no dey or don spoil, money wey dem no dey get and alleged plan to increase tuition fees.

ASUU and di federal goment bin do meeting on Monday, 7 January wia Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige say di two sides don get agreement. Di goment dey ready to release 15.4bn naira ($42m, £33m) to public universities.

Im also say President Muhammadu Buhari don approve 20bn naira ($54m) for release to take pay lecturers salary wey dem no pay from 2009 to 2012.

ASUU president Biodun Ogunyemi tok say di conditions go still need more tok tok by members and di strike still dey.

Dis one mean say di future of 1,239, 252 Nigerian federal university students don hook.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Queen of England and her husband, Prince Philip visit University of Ibadan for 1956

"E dey depressing," according to Ms Tejuoso. "As pesin wey be final year student, you get all dis plans, but you no dey see anytin come to pass."

"I suppose don graduate last December, but because of dis strike I dey limited. I no fit travel far, I no fit begin serious work as I no know wen dem go call us back to resume."

Wetin she dey do now na to write in di meantime not to dey idle and she also dey work on her final project.

Ms Tejuoso don also begin dey do training to learn how to sew, but she dey ginger to go back to university.

"We don dey on strike for two months already and e dey make our future dey one kain," she tok.

Na since November 4, 2018 na im di goment university lecturers under Academic Staff Union of Universities begin strike.

"We no know wetin go happun, because of di elections, for us to resume for February no dey sure. We no even know how our future go be." Ms Tejuoso add.

Image copyright Other Image example ASUU don dey go on strike almost everi year since since di kontri return to democracy for 1999.

Na to protect di future or education... and students

Union leader of di university lecturers Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, wey imsef get two pikin for public universities, say di strike na to protect di future of tertiary education, and las las di future of di students.

"We don always tell our students and dia parents say wetin we dey do na for dia own beta"

"We no wan dem to get certificates wey no go get ay value, we no want dem to get education wey dem no fit dey proud of, we wan make dia certificate make sense." Prof Ogunyemi tok.

ASUU don dey go on strike almost everi year since since di kontri return to democracy for 1999.

One of job website wey popular pass for di kontri, Jobberman, bin start start by three students during di 2009 ASUU strike.

Ms Agu Uka, wey don decide to star her own online business for now say although she enjoy her business she dey worry say di time wen she dey house go seriously affect her education.

"I no know wen last I actually open biochemistry textbook."

Still, Ms Agu Uka and many oda students support di reason for di strike.

"Public universities dey really really suffer," Ms Tejuoso tok. "We need di goment to start to dey focus on our education."