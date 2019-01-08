Image copyright BOS Media Image example Kasala burst for di APC Lagos rally on Tuesday

Kasala burst for Lagos on Tuesday as di ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, flag off dia governorship campaign.

Trouble start for di rally wey APC organise for GRA Ikeja, when Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode dey talk. Tori be say as di governor dey talk, pipo wey belong to different factions for di national union of road transport workers begin fight each oda.

Dis one come cause wahala so tey some bad pipo begin shoot gun. BBC Pidgin fit confirm say some of di pellets wey bad pipo shoot for di wahala hit Emmanuel Oladesu who bi di Political editor for The Nation newspaper.

Local tori pipo dey talk say e reach three journalists wey bullet pellets hit for the kasala wey burst.

Nigeria local tori pipo report say pipo wunjure as evribodi scappa wen jaguda boy burst di area begin shoot but police tell BBC say dem no fit confam di tori for now.

"We go release statement on top di mata later" Chike Oti of Lagos police command tell BBC News Pidgin

During di campaign Governor Ambode, di current state govnor wey dey encourage Lagos pipo to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari say im believe say na im get renewal of abandoned property wey dey Lagos for mind.

Di main tin wey happun no be ti tok from Ambode or Babajide Sanwo-Olu, di APC govnorship candidate but di gbege wey make everibodi scata for di rally, according to wetin local tori pipo PUNCH dey report .

But wetin dey clear be say di rally on Tuesday cause heavy traffic for Lagos mainland, especially for Ikeja area, as many pipo don enta social media to complain about am.