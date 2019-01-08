'Man power' drink wey dey make pesin tin stand for six hours

Image copyright Getty Images

Authorities for Zambia don begin seize bottles of one popular 'man power' drink wen report reach dem say one customer complain say di drink make im tin stand for six hours.

Dis dey come afta di National Drug Authority (NDA) of anoda kontri Uganda, release letter on 28 December, 2018 to say dem test sample of dis particular product wey di customer complain about and dem find sildenafil citrate inside.

Sildenafil citrate na one medical substance wey dey inside Viagra wey bi treatment melecine for men wey get erectile dysfunction - wey dia tin no dey gree rise well well.

Di Zambian company wey dey make di product no go fit produce or distribute am again based on order from Zambia goment.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example Popular Erectile dysfunction melecin Viagra get sildenafil citrate inside - di same substance inside some man power products

General Manager of di company, Vikas Kapoor, tell BBC Newsday programme say as far as im know, di energy drink no get any drug inside.

Dis drama wan resemble how Ghana authorities last year sef begin ban man power products afta dia test show say many of dem get tins like bacteria wey fit cause sickness. One Ghanaian man tell us how im face serious gbege afta e use man power.

For August 2018, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for Nigeria draw ear give pipo say two products wey dey market inside di kontri also get sildenafil inside but dem no put am for di product label.

Sildenafil fit cause low blood pressure wen pesin combine am wit anoda melecine wey get nitroglycerine. Nitroglycerine common inside melecine to treat diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease and hypertension.

For joint statement, di Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority, City Council of wia di product company dey and di Zambia Bureau of Standards say investigations don start and di public go soon know how far:

"Officers from di three institutions dey ground to collect samples of di raw materials and of di finished product to carri go test weda truth dey inside di mata.