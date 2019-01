Why i no vex as dem invite me for drug abuse test'

Image copyright Muhammad Tahir Image example Dr Muhammad Tahir 'Baba impossible'

Commissioner nominee for Kano State goment Dr Muhammad Tahir tell BBC News Pidgin say im no vex as di goment ask am to go do drug abuse test for NDLEA.

Kano State recently do law wey dey force anybody wey want enter goment to go do drug abuse test before dem go consider am for di position.

"To be honest, i no vex because nothing concern drug abuse say u be elder, as dem call me say make i dey come NDLEA na so i stand up go. drug addicts dey among every class of pipo, lawyers oh, doctors oh etc. So I support wetin goment dey do."

Tahir wey many dey call 'Baba impossible'for Kano na elder wey don hold different positions for di state before and e get respect for religion side too, na dat one make some pipo dey say somebody like am no suppose do di test.

DG Media for Kano goment House Aminu Yassar wey also speak to BBC News Pidgin add say dem go continue with di drug testing for nominees as far as dia goment dey in power and just because say u be elder like Baba Impossible no mean anything.

"Law na law and nothing like elder.If we dey travel go abroad dem dey say dis na elder e no need passport? Na di same procedure for everybody."

"Even for Kano emir palace before his royal highness appoint you as chief NDLEA must test you first and some elders wey dey dia even born di emir, so na all about following di law."

Kano get one of di highest cases of drug abuse for Nigeria and BBC Codeine documentary wey comot last year torchlight di issue well well.

Di goment say dem dey plan to create new agency wey go follow NDLEA to tackle di problem.