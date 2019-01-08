Image copyright Other Image example Nigeria labour minister Chris Ngige and the NLC Presido Ayuba Whaba on Tuesday afternoon for meeting

Nigerian goment finally set date to send bill for di kontri new national minimum wage afta tok-tok wit labour Tuesday afternoon.

Na di kontri labour minister Chris Ngige and di NLC Presido Ayuba Wabba do meeting as di kontri labour and trade unions earlier protest nationwide ontop minimum wage mata.

Di goment on Tuesday agree to send di bill wey go make di 30k minimum wage to become law to National Assembly on January 23for meeting wey happun between 1p.m. and 3:30p.m. inside Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

Di meeting take place di same time as labour unions dey hold nationwide protest onto di minimum wage mata to ginger di goment to release time table for di thirty thousand naira minimum wage to become law.