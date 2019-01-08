Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari interview dey make Nigerian ginger for social media

Nigerians for social media don dey react to President Muhammadu Buhari interview wey dem show for Arise TV on Monday.

During di interview, President Buhari tok about plenti issues wey dey worry di kontri wey also make plenti pipo dey hala.

One of di issues wey im torch light na security for di kontri. Di President talk say di number of pipo wey Boko Haram don kill for Taraba and Benue put togeda no reach di one wey don die for Zamfara State.

Before dem begin air di Interview, Arise TV presenter, Charles Aniagolu, yan say di presido no gree appear for live interview but prefer to hold recorded session instead.

Dis alone don get plenti reactions from pipo as to why di presido go choose recorded option.

Skip Twitter post by @MFran6is So Buhari's live interview with AriseTV wasn't so live afterall. To cap it up, NTA equipment were used & only the footage of the interview given to Arise crew



If you think this is bad, the actual content of the "dead" interview can best be described as disastrous#AriseInterview — Maazi_Fran6is (@MFran6is) January 8, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Viva56860733 A man who can't grant live interview on cameras is not fit to be Nigeria president.

May nigeria never witness a useless person like BUHARI as Nigeria president again .

Shame to all the buhariest. — Deji Adeyanju viva (@Viva56860733) January 8, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @kayzone2260 So President @MBuhari declined a live interview from the brutally direct team of @ARISEtv but rather opted for a recorded session with NTA cameras & @Thisdaylive’s inarticulate panel of interviewers.

At the end, Buhari debated himself & still lost. Terrible performance! Excerpts: — Kayzone♨ (@kayzone2260) January 8, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @ify_zoe This na real one chance, Buhari refused a live interview, Presidency filmed the interview edited it and sent the tapes to AriseTV. Lifelessness on fleek.🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ifeanyi Emerald Ounah™® (@ify_zoe) January 7, 2019

Dis one don cause some reaction for social media.

Skip Twitter post by @teecube_t3rsoo "Killings in Zamfara are more than Benue and Taraba states combined. It's only that the leaders of those states put ethnic coloration to it"



---President Buhari on ARISE TV



Apparently, Buhari learned nothing from... https://t.co/3B8MnjgOo1 — Paragon Poet (@teecube_t3rsoo) January 8, 2019

E say Boko Haram before now dey occupy 17 local goment for North East, especially for Borno and Yobe State but now physically dey dem no dey occupy any local goment.

Di president also add say di way leadership of Benue and Taraba dey report about killi-killi for dia state no dey fair to Nigerians because dem dey give am religious and Ethnic twist.

"But wetin di leadership of Benue and Taraba dey report, dem dey give dis killings religious and ethnic twist and dis dey very unfair to Nigeria"

Other reactions wey di interview don cause still plenty like di following ones:

Skip Twitter post by @Steadi_lady The number of people killed in Benue & Taraba are not up to the number of people killed in Zamfara States. - @MBuhari



How can a president be saying this ? Are we comparing death toll now ?#AriseInterview — Dr (@Steadi_lady) January 8, 2019

As all dis killi-killi dey happun for di country, di president also tok about why im neva still change Service Chiefs .

"I accept responsibly for no change...when you get case of emergency you need to dey careful to tamper wit di head of security service and dis na one of my personal experience," na so di President talk.

"We get many ambitious pipo wey dey wait within di service but only one man na im fit be chief of army staff, only one man na im fit be chief of air staff, only one man na im fit be IG. No forget say na dis administration na im appoint dem."

"I no know dem personally. I dey follow records and I tink I pick di best. Of course, dia performance fit dey fall hand but I accept responsibility for say I neva change dem," di President add.