BBC conference go torchlight how fake news fit affect Nigeria elections

16 February 2018, na important date for Nigeria as pipo go vote to elect new president and national assembly members.

BBC Africa go offer ogbonge reporting for pipo for Nigeria and around di world through Radio, TV, Online and Social Media.

As campaign dey happun, special programs go dey ground across all di BBC Africa language services including English, French; even Nigeria based BBC News Yoruba, BBC News Hausa, BBC News Igbo and BBC News Pidgin.

BBC Africa go host one day conference wey go torchlight how fake news dey spread and how e fit affect di elections. Nigeria 2019: Countering Fake News go happun Wednesday January 9 and na part of BBC Beyond Fake News season.

Bad tori dey cause serious social and political wahala around di world and di thing dey make pipo no too trust news. Vice Presido of Nigeria, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo go give di main speech for di event. Afta am, e go be discussion wey Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Publisher of Today's Woman magazine go host.

Pipo wey go dey ground na:

Mahmood Yakubu, Chairmo of Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission

Professor Wole Soyinka, Nobel Laureaute

Jamie Angus, Director of BBC World Service Group

Funke Egbemode, Presido of di Nigerian Guild of Editors and Editor in chief, New Telegraph newspaper

Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija

Jamie Angus, wey be di Director of BBC World Service Group tok say: "Na BBC News start program for UK wey dey do fact check. For 2018 I decide say BBC international services no go just dey tok about fake news. We start to dey do research wey help us understand wetin dey cause 'fake news'. We also don take action for Africa and India to give di pipo service wey dem fit use check facts and get ogbonge information."