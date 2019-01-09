Image copyright Menzgold

Bank of Ghana say dem no get any power to intervene in di Menzgold saga despite calls by aggrieved customers say make dem assist dem get dema monies.

Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mrs Elsie Awadzi talk Accra-based Joy FM say "we no get any power to intervene, we no regulate dem, so we no go fit do foko. We no get anything to do plus dem unfortunately."

According to di aggrieved customers, Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah talk dem say BoG freeze Menzgold accounts so dema monies be safe. Sake of that dem petition BoG for clarity of di matter but dem no hear from dem for three months now.

Aggrieved Menzgold customers spokesperson Timothy Binob, talk BBC Pidgin say "we write go Bank of Ghana make dem confirm say dem freeze Menzgold accounts as Nana Appiah Mensah dey claim but for three months now we no hear from dem."

Last year, as part of investigations into Menzgold dema business operations, Bank of Ghana issue public notice on 6 August 2018, where dem caution people say make dem no do business plus Menzgold Ghana Limited.

E be after that wey Securities and Exchange Commission come inside dem ban dem around September last year.

So e no clear why dem now dey komot dema body from di Menzgold issue sake of cutomers want know if BoG secure dema monies.