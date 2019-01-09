Why Anglophone Cameroon groups set up war tribunal

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

Individuals fit create court for shine eye for war crimes for Northwest and Southwest regions?

Dis na de first question weh many pipo di ask as groups don kam togada form 'War Crimes Tribunal- The Southern Cameroons Special Tribunal Coordination Committee".

Barrister Agbor Balla, Human Rights Lawyer, Director for Centre for Human Rights and Democracy for Africa too wanda, as e tok wit BBC News Pidgin how individual groups go fit create dia own tribunal.

For yi, e for good say make dis group di gada informate weh deh go fit use'am afta if deh get opportunity.

Jonathan Levy, international lawyer and coordinator for dis committee, tell BBC News Pidgin dis project still deh inside egg, as deh di start'm with judges and human rights lawyers.

"Idea na for collect data, for videos dem, and den start legal move, go for existing court for address de abuses. We go use third party means as law tok, goment agencies and NGO", di coordinator tok.

Image copyright @GovAmba -Twitter Image example Ambazonia pipo na for di English speaking part of Cameroon dem dey

Levy say deh already di tok with moment Human Rights Violators NGO and War Crimes unit for look for punishment and visa ban for human rights violators.

For dis committee, international community nova do any tin for de past two years and crimes na helele for di two regions, so deh go try for help demselves legally.

"We go investigate all parties - goment forces and separatists fighters, quick-quick before tribe start killing each oda for prevent more abuse," Levy tok.

As Anglophone crisis di so go before, kontri pipo di accuse army say deh di kill, burn pipo for house, separatist fighters too say deh di kill, cut pipo dia heads, and families di craiy die every day for kontri.