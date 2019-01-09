Nigeria sabi pesin Prof. Wole Soyinka say pipo wey dey spread fake news, carri for mind to do so, to see wetin go happun.

"Dem don kill me many times," im tok as im describe im own experience wit fake news.

Professor Soyinka tok say many times fake news don carri tori say im don die. Im say once sef, pesin call am to ask wia im dey and im reply "I dey hell," becos im know say di pesin dey call to check if im dey alive.

Oga Soyinka follow oda ogbonge pipo, wey siddon for Fake News conference wey BBC Africa organise on Wednesday for Nigeria capital Abuja.

Im say those wey dey carri fake news, get sometin wey no correct for dia head.

Among pipo wey dey ground for di event na chairmo of election bodi INEC Mahmood Yakubu, wey say one of di things wey dey make fake news spread na becos official information no dey quick come out.

Nigeria vice-presido Prof Yemi Osinbajo wey also show face for di conference, say im bin don get call once from im wife, wey ask am wetin im dey do wit strippers, becos one blog report say dem 'catch' am wit dem.

Oga Osinbajo also say make pipo join hand to help regulate social media more.

"If Nigeria no do anitin about fake news, time go come wia pipo no go believe wetin dey for news again," di vice presido tok.

‏Jamie Angus, wey be Director of World Service Group for BBC, say fact checking get power to fight fake news.

Im suggest make publishers and editors for Nigeria come togeda and share pipo wey dey check fact for dem. Im say dat kain collabo go beta pass one pesin power.