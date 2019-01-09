Image copyright Getty Images

Second term get as e bi for Northwest and Southwest regions for Cameroon seka too mani ghost town, (kontri Sunday), pikin dem no fit go school and all business di close, moto no di waka.

Even though activist weh deh wan form dia own kontri say na only Monday bi kontri Sunday, pipo for up kontri dis week for some parts don bi for house now for three days for keep ghost town.

Parent weh na teacher for Bamenda, Richard tell BBC News Pidgin say maybe school go fit start na for Friday.

"You know di new wan now, deh don tok say leaders weh deh bring from Nigeria di go court, dat day go bi na kontri Sunday na why school go fit start na only for Friday, tomorrow na kill man pay as de leaders di go court", Richard tok.

For Buea na di same ghost di stop pikin dem for get dia right for education, even if some one-one schools dem open for centre town. "For place laik mile 16, and oda villages around Buea, school nova start", Bih, weh na resident tok.

Schools dem for de two regions, for some taim now di open laik pesin weh e get fainting sickness. For Monday deh no di go and at taims for one week school no di open for seka ghost and kontri pipo no fit explain who and how de tin di start.

Some parents di fear for send dia pikin dem for school for seka say deh go fit kidnap dem laik as e di happen for de two regions.

BBC News Pidgin try for contact delegates for de two regions for see if goment di put some kana measures for helep pikin dem go school but deh nova answer dia call.

United Nations for some taim don tok say make deh lef pikin dem fain dia own future go for school and no burn school, kidnap pikin dem or harm de pipo weh deh di work wit school pikin dem.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 as lawyers and teachers vex say deh di spoil education and legal system for di two regions but since den schools for deh two region na big victims for di crisis weh e di so-so go before.