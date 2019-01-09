Image copyright Simi/Twitter

Rumour dey fly upanda for social media about Nigeria celebs Adekulne Gold and Simi unto say dem marry today for secret wedding.

Even though two of dem neva come out to tok weda na true or not, one source wey close to di couple tell BBC Pidgin say, true-true di wedding happun and na 300 pipo show to follow dem share dia joy.

BBC never fit independently confam dis tori.

Secret wedding common for among Hollywood celebs but dis days Naija celebs too don follow dey hide do dia weddings too.

Image copyright Noam Galai Image example D'Banji say im happy say im listen to im wife on top di small wedding mata.

D'Banj

Famous Nigerian Afro pop star D'banj A.K.A Koko master, bin hide im marriage to im girlfriend Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

D'Banj marry im wife on July 2, 2016 for small ceremony.

Image copyright Uche Jumbo/Instagram Image example Uche Jumbo recently tell social media pipo say her marriage dey kamkpe.

Uche Jumbo

Afta her relationship wit Super Eagle star Ikechukwu Uche scata, she jejely go America go do secret wedding.

Uche marry her Puerto Rico boyfriend on 16 May 2012.

Image copyright Di'ja/Twitter Image example Di'ja

Di'ja

Na for December 2015, popular Musician Dija quietly do her wedding but pipo no sabi say she don marry until July 1, wen she come out to tell di world say she don marry and she get baby boy.

Image copyright Instagram/@mSaGBANIdAREGO Image example Agabni Darego and Husband Ishaya Danjuma

Agbani Darego

Ogbonge Nigeria model and Miss World 2001, Agbani Darego, waka go Morocco marry Ishaya Danjuma di son of billionaire Theophilus Danjuma, for April 2017.

Tori be say na only 35 pipo dem invite for di wedding.

Image copyright Instagram/@adaezeyobo

Joseph Yobo

Former Nigeria international footballer Joseph Yobo marry 2008 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Adaeze Igwe for midnight ceremony for Jos, North Central Nigeria for 2010.

For 2014 dem list Adaeze as di number four most beautiful Africa sportsman wife.