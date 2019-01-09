Image copyright Other

One big oga of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) na im police on Wednesday say be di main suspect wey try to scata di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for Lagos on Tuesday.

Police for inside statement say dem dey look for one Mustapha Adekunle aka Siego wey be NURTW big oga on top accuse say na him enta di rally wit group of pipo wey dem identify as supporters of di party before di gbege start.

Trouble start for di rally wey APC organise for GRA Ikeja, wen Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode dey tok. Tori be say as di governor dey tok, pipo wey belong to different factions for di national union of road transport workers begin fight each oda.

Di police say for inside di wuruwuru wey later happun, dem stab MC Oluomo wey be another NURTW oga before dem don rush am go hospital.

Di authorities for di Lagos State Police command don also arrest two pipo wey dey connected to di incident.

Local tori pipo dey tok say e reach three journalists wey bullet pellets hit for the kasala wey burst.