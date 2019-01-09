Image copyright @AsoRock Image example Buhari for Federal Executive Council chambers wia im launch di technical committee

"I dey committed to national minimum wage"

Na wetin President Muhammadu Buhari assure Nigerians on Wednesday wen e appoint sabi pesin ontop economic mata Bismarck Rewane to sidon as chairman of technical committee for national minimum wage.

Di technical advisory committee wey go implement di new national minimum wage for Presidential Villa, Abuja.

"I want tell everybody say I go support di review of di Minimum Wage.

"Even though say di National Minimum Wage na Exclusive Legislative List, we dey do meeting with state govnors because e dey important say Federal Government dey carry di state govnors along ontop di minimum wage matter for workers" na wetin Buhari tok.

Di current minimum wage for Nigeria na N18,000 wey Labour unions want make goment increase to N30,000.

Na for December 2018 wen president Buhari present di kontri spend money plan for 2019 to lawmakers inside national assembly na im announce say im go setup committee wey go advice am ontop how goment fit get money to pay di new minimum wage

Di technical committee work na to look for new ways Nigeria go fit find money and how goment fit save money for places wia dem dey spend too much so dat dem fit pay di new minimum wage.

During di lunch oga Buhari say im administration dey committed to chook eye for workers salary.

Oda members wey dey di team from di private sector na former Chairman of di Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, Suleiman Barry, Ayo Teriba, and Akpan Ekpo.

From di public sector na di current Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler; Director-General of Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, and many odas.

On Tuesday Labour Union dem be do nationwide protest sake of delay for di implementation of di new minimum wage.