Nigerian Army no use hand touch me - Daily Trust tori pesin

Image copyright Facebook/Uthman Abubakar

Daily Trust Newspaper tori pesin Uthman Abubakar wey Nigerian Army release on Tuesday tok say dem no maltreat am for di two days wey dem arrest am.

Na on Sunday Army enter Daily Trust office wey dem tok say publish some secrets about dia plan for Boko Haram wey fit put lives of dia soldiers in danger.

According to Daily Trust, Security agents wey include DSS, Police and military men bin by force demsef enta dia building for Maiduguri, Borno state come arrest di regional Editor, Uthman Abubakar plus one of di reporter, Ibrahim Sawab.

Dem don release dem now.

Uthman wey speak to BBC News Pidgin yan say dem don release im phones to am and wetin happun na all about questioning and investigation.

"Di truth be say dem no beat or abuse me through out my stay with dem and my phones dey with me now."

Di tori pesin however no gree answer whether e regret doing di story wey cause kasala between Daily Trust and Nigerian Army.

Pesin wey dey tok for Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, bin say "soldiers of di Nigerian Army wit Nigeria Police Force and oda security agencies bin dey di Abuja and Maiduguri offices of di company to invite di staff becos of dia story on Sunday Trust publication."

Oga Usman say di story reveal secret military information, wey threaten national security.