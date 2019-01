Image copyright Nana Appiah Mensah

Ghana court issue warrant on Wednesday for di arrest of di oga in charge of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Di accusation dem level against Mensah wey be CEO of gold dealership, Menzgold be say he defraud by false pretence afta di company en customers dema monies lock inside di gold dealership.

Menzgold start dey go through crisis after Securities and Exchange Commission suspend dem from dema gold trading operations September 7, 2018 sake of dem no get license to trade gold for Ghana.

As part of investigations into Menzgold dema business operations, Bank of Ghana issue public notice on 6 August 2018, where dem caution people say make dem no do business plus Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Image copyright Supreme Court of Ghana

Customers of Menzgold do series of demonstrations dey call on goment make dem help retrieve dema monies sake of Nana Appiah Mensah dey wan take dema monies.

Dem also issue arrest warrant for another Rose Tetteh den Benedicta Appiah for di offense of defrauding by false pretence.

Afta di suspension by SEC, di company talk say dem no fit pay dema customers profits on di gold investments sake of di suspension.

Some pipo raise alarm say check like Nana Appiah Mensah leave Ghana dey hide for South Africa, but from di Ghana Police en angle dem start dey work plus Interpol make dem arrest am.