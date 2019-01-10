Buhari goment dey corrupt, dem dey do wuruwuru - Saraki

Image copyright NurPhoto

Nigeria Senate Presido Bukola Saraki say President Muhammadu Buhari no deliver on di four tins im promise Nigerians, including fight against corruption.

Oga Saraki wey be di oga for PDP/Atiku presidential campaign council, tok dis one for interview wit Channels TV, say loss of live sake of terrorism don increase, economy don worse, and fight against corruption no dey from 2015 wen Buhari enta.

"E shock me well well say how member of im goment wey dey found wanting up till today, no charge, no prosecution.

"Based on wetin I see, di man goment dey corrupt," tok Saraki.

Wen di tori pesin ask am weda di lawmaker dey try say Buhari dey corrupt, im reply say "yes Buhari goment dey corrupt."

Saraki na im dey lead di campaign of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

Saraki also claim say goment dey lie wen dem say dem dey subsidize for Nigerians di 50 million litres of fuel wey dem dey use everi day because "sabi pipo go tell you say all Nigerians no fit use pass 22 million litres of fuel... dat money dem dey steal am!".

"Na big time fraud!" Hala Saraki.

Saraki say Buhari no get mouth for fight against corruption, because im don lose integrity.

On di mater of economy, im say: "Dem promise Nigerians say dem go get more jobs but dem don lose jobs since dem enta power...dem don lose 20 million jobs", tok Saraki.

Di lawmaker wey say PDP state by state rally go begin as from next week, say di kain tins wey di ruling party dey do now dey make young pipo dey fear to vote and police get free hand to break law anyhow.

Wen dem ask am if dia party get problems, e say all na propaganda from oda pipo dem even though for di beginning small kwanta dey for who go be vice president candidate but "everi political party dey get those kain mata".