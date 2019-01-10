Image copyright Getty Images

Di Joint Admissions Matriculations Board (JAMB) don open di sales of forms for di 2019 examinations for Nigeria from Thursday, January, 10 till February 21, 2019.

JAMB na exam for candidates wey wan enta tertiary institution for Nigeria whether through Direct Entry (DE) or for di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Di join bodi wey dey organise di JAMB exam change tins dis year, cancel cyber cafe registration where some applicants bin dey go before-before to register for di exam.

JAMB announce dia decision last year say many of di business centre dem dey do magomago, make mistakes join and dis dey make am hard for students to get admission.

Oga Fabian bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem go still work wit some business centre or cyber cafe but any cyber cafe wey wan participate to register dia candidates for 2019 exam must first register wit dem.

Instead, all di candidates go nid to go wetin dem call Computer Based Test (CBT) centre wey dey around dem to register for di exam.

Tok-tok pesin for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, tell BBC Pidgin say di reason why dem no dey allow applicant to go fill form for house na because of di magomago wey some pipo dey do.

"You know some pipo, dem go just put dia own foto, come put dia pikin name, and den go write exam for dia pikin... so we don stop passport foto. Now we dey do live foto capture," Na so Dr Benjamin tok.

Live capture mean say applicant wey wan register for JAMB need to carri dia leg waka go CBT centre and na dia dem go use computer snap di student foto, take dia fingerprint and register dia informate, like choice of school.

JAMB 2019 - wetin you need to know

Di cost of di form, according to Dr Benjamin, na 3500 naira ($10), although applicant fit need to pay additional 500 naira to di CBT centre as service charge.

For JAMB website, dem advice say make students no pay pass 700 naira for dis 'service charge'.

Any JAMB office wey dey your state na CBT centre too, but na only for pipo to register dia - no be to go write di exam.

Di joinbodi don also make way for pesin dey blind or deaf to take sit for di exam.

JAMB say na on top phone applicants need to first do registration even before dem comot money for form

Profile registration for 2019 JAMB

On dia website, JAMB don list dis steps for wetin pesin need to do to profile registration ontop mobile phone (only for Airtel and MTN):