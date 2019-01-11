Image copyright Getty Images

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board don start to dey sell forms give candidates for Nigeria wey wan write di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to enter school.

Di exam UTME, wey pipo dey mostly call JAMB na exam for candidates wey wan enta tertiary institution for Nigeria.

Di join bodi wey dey organise di exam JAMB, change tins dis year, cancel cyber cafe registration where some applicants bin dey go before-before to register for di exam.

As di forms dem don dey available nationwide for pipo to buy, some important tins dey wey JAMB want applicants dem to sabi for dia registration process to go smoothly.

Tok-tok pesin for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, tell BBC Pidgin say di cost of di form na 3500 naira ($10), although applicant fit need to pay additional 500 naira to di CBT centre as service charge.

For JAMB website, dem advice say make students no pay pass 700 naira for dis 'service charge'.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example JAMB say na on top phone applicants need to first do registration even before dem comot money for form

Any JAMB office wey dey your state na CBT centre too, but na only for pipo to register dia - no be to go write di exam.

Di joinbodi don also make way for pesin dey blind or deaf to take sit for di exam.

Image example JAMB advice us to test dia 55019 registration system and we find out say 50 naira charge dey

Profile registration for 2019 JAMB

On dia website, JAMB don list dis steps for wetin pesin need to do to profile registration ontop mobile phone (only for Airtel and MTN):