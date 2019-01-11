2019 UTME : Important tins you nid to sabi before you comot money go buy your JAMB form
Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board don start to dey sell forms give candidates for Nigeria wey wan write di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to enter school.
Di exam UTME, wey pipo dey mostly call JAMB na exam for candidates wey wan enta tertiary institution for Nigeria.
Di join bodi wey dey organise di exam JAMB, change tins dis year, cancel cyber cafe registration where some applicants bin dey go before-before to register for di exam.
As di forms dem don dey available nationwide for pipo to buy, some important tins dey wey JAMB want applicants dem to sabi for dia registration process to go smoothly.
Tok-tok pesin for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, tell BBC Pidgin say di cost of di form na 3500 naira ($10), although applicant fit need to pay additional 500 naira to di CBT centre as service charge.
For JAMB website, dem advice say make students no pay pass 700 naira for dis 'service charge'.
Any JAMB office wey dey your state na CBT centre too, but na only for pipo to register dia - no be to go write di exam.
Di joinbodi don also make way for pesin dey blind or deaf to take sit for di exam.
Profile registration for 2019 JAMB
On dia website, JAMB don list dis steps for wetin pesin need to do to profile registration ontop mobile phone (only for Airtel and MTN):
- Na only one Cell (mobile) number (SIM) di candidate fit use and na date number mobile number text message from JAMB go dey enter. Di number automatically dey connected to di candidate name only. So no forget am.
- Candidate need to send im name [Surname FirstName MiddleName] wit text message (SMS) to 55019. Make e no pass 38 characters and must get two space between di names e.g Tinubu Adamu Odumegwu.
- Candidate go come get Profile Code of 10 characters as text for im mobile phone
- Candidate go show dis profile code for wia im wan buy di JAMB form (Banks, MMOs, MFBs, Switches, USSD Partners). Afta di candiate go come get di form ePIN for im mobile number
- Candidate need to present dis ePIN for any JAMB accredited CBT Centre for registration
- Di complete process, rules and warnings dey for inside download pdf wey JAMB put on dia website